Pupils celebrate A-level results

SCHOOLS and colleges in Henley, South Oxfordshire and Berkshire are celebrating another strong year of A-level results.

There were jubilant scenes at schools this morning (Thursday) as pupils arrived to collect their results and celebrate with friends.

Many had already checked online beforehand to see if they’d achieved the grades required to attend their first choice universities.

At The Piggott School in Wargrave the overall pass rate was more than 99 per cent with a record-breaking 64 per cent of students achieving A* to B grades and 87 per cent gaining A* to C.

At Highdown School and Sixth Form Centre in Emmer Green 12 per cent of all grades were A*, 30 per cent were A* or A and 79 per cent of all grades were between an A* and a C.

Thirteen per cent of students achieved all As and A*s while 32 per cent of students achieved at least a C in all subjects.

At Shiplake College 86 per cent of grades were A* to C, 37 per cent were A* to A and its overall pass rate was 99 per cent.

At Queen Anne's School in Caversham 87 per cent of grades were A* to C, 44 per cent A* or A while the overall pass rate was 98 per cent.

Meanwhile, at Reading Blue Coat School in Sonning 90.5 per cent of pupils gained A* to C grades, more than 41 per cent A* and A grades with an overall pass rate of almost 99 per cent.

