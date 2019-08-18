Michael Bolton cancels Rewind gig

MICHAEL Bolton has cancelled his performance tonight (Sunday) at Rewind South “due to illness”.

He was due to headline the main stage on Temple Island Meadows in Remenham.

The Waterboys will take his slot.

A spokesman for the festival said: "We are extremely disappointed to announce that Michael Bolton is no longer able to perform at Rewind South this evening, due to illness.

“We can announce that The Waterboys will now headline the Main Stage in place of Michael.

“A huge thank you to The Waterboys for stepping in, and for treating us to what will no doubt be an incredible show.

“We are sure you’ll join us in wishing Michael a speedy recovery.”

Bolton cancelled a show in Finland on Friday because of illness.

Last night the Four Tops headlined the main stage at the 11th annual festival with other performances by Lulu, Heaven 17, Tiffany and Heather Small, the former lead singer of M People.

For the full story and pictures see next week’s Henley Standard.