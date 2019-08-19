Brakspear reaps rewards of investment

THE owner of Henley pub operator Brakspear has increased profits while investing money in its estate.

J T Davies & Sons, its parent company, says turnover increased by 12 per cent to £31.8 million in the year ending December 31, 2018 while profit before tax increased by the same margin to £5.4 million.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation amounted to £8.7 million, up 13 per cent on the previous year's figure of £7.7 million. When originally announced, the latter represented a seven per cent decrease on the same figure for the year ending December 2016.

The sales growth came from Brakspear's group of 13 directly managed houses, which includes the Bull on Bell Street and the Little Angel in Henley as well as the Crown at Playhatch. This area of the business grew by £3.2 million, giving an annual turnover of £14.8 million.

Turnover across Brakspear's tenanted and leased estate was level with the previous year. Trade went up by 1.6 per cent but this was countered by the transfer of a premises to the managed division and the sale of two pubs to local operators under a disposal programme.

Brakspear says it was expecting growth as it spent £6.7 million on its properties including its largest ever investment at the Frogmill, a hotel in Cheltenham which it bought three years ago.

Chief executive Tom Davies said: “2018 met our expectations in terms of sales and profitability. Our core tenanted and leased business continues to trade well and I believe we have some of the best pub in the sector, run by some of the most talented operators.

“Our managed estate is developing nicely despite cost pressures impacting the business at every turn, it seems. Investment in our people and systems is helping us to further improve service, sales and profitability.

“Our plan has been to continue to support our tenants and lessees with the aim of helping them to build thriving pub businesses, whether food-led or community local. In our managed estate we aim to deliver exceptional standards across food, drink, rooms and service, ensuring that every customer leaves happier than when they arrived.

“I'm pleased to add to that so far in 2018 this plan continues to work”.