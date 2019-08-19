Regatta traffic 'reaching near safe saturation level'

MORE than 600 vehicles per hour used a road in Remenham during Henley Royal Regatta.

The parish council recorded vehicle movements in Remenham Church Lane, a 10ft wide road, before, during and after the five-day event last month.

The traffic monitor detected 25,548 vehicles from July 2 to 8. Of those, almost 86 per cent were cars or vans, just over eight per cent were lorries and six per cent were motorcycles. The council has published data showing one-way traffic flows at 6pm during the regatta, which ran from July 3 to 7, as well as the day before and the day after. The busiest day was the Friday of the regatta when the highest traffic density was at 10am with more than 600 vehicle movements per hour. The council says this was close to a “safe saturation level”.

Over the seven days the average number of vehicles per hour ranged from 177 to 516 during the regatta with 121 on the day before and 43 on the day after. The survey results come after the council unsuccessfully fought plans by the regatta to expand the event to six days by starting racing on the Tuesday.

Wokingham Borough Council approved a licensing application for permission for alcohol sales between 10am and 8pm on the new first day of the event and for live music between 11am and 7.30pm. The regatta says this will allow it to include more races for female rowers and crews and to leave longer gaps between races in order to reduce congestion in the programme from the year 2021.

The parish council and residents of Remenham criticised the move, citing the cumulative impact of the regatta and other events in the area, calling it “event creep”. They were also concerned about travel inconvenience and nuisance as well as the lack of consultation with them.

John Halsall, vice-chair man of Remenham Parish Council, said the regatta traffic survey showed the need for action. He said: “You may say that we knew it already but to actually have data to work with, rather than people’s opinions, is very helpful.

“Normally, any event like Henley Royal Regatta, the festival and Henley Women’s Regatta creates more problems and the rat run that already exists gets exacerbated.

“As soon as the bridge gets blocked, travellers who tend to be extremely angry use the lanes as a rat run to beat the traffic, which really exacerbates the problem rather than beats it.

“They rush around the lanes extremely angry because they have got held up on their journey home, which is probably quite long anyway. The lanes are full of people walking, jogging and cycling, which makes the drivers even more angry.

“Remenham lanes are country lanes and they were never designed for high volumes of traffic. In order to get evidence for what is a perennial problem for Remenham we bought a bit of kit to measure the traffic and that is giving us consistent surveys for what is happening, It’s the evidence we need to make decisions.”

Councillor Halsall, who also sits on Henley Town Council’s transport strategy group, said he hoped the data could be used to help improve traffic flow and ease congestion.

“If you slow the traffic down and move the street furniture the traffic will actually move faster,” he said. “The data we’re establishing by measuring it is actually helping determine whether that makes a difference or not.

“I’m hoping we can make some inroads into improving the quality of life for people of Henley and Remenham. Remenham is the lungs of Henley.”

He added: “We have got to accept that people in the short-term aren’t going to get out of their cars. “However, we should encourage people to come to the regatta without a car for a huge number of reasons, one of which is congestion.