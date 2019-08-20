Fun on the water as hundreds attend regatta

HUNDREDS of people took part in this year’s Hurley Regatta.

The event on Saturday saw races in punts, rowing boats, canoes, kayaks as well as the popular bathtub and raft races.

There were almost 60 events during the day, with competitors taking on a quarter-mile course on the River Thames, off Mill Lane.

They were set off by Richard Freebody, the managing director of boatbuilders Peter Freebody & Co in the village.

The regatta, now in its 47th year, concluded with the raft race, where teams take to the water on craft they had built themselves out of wooden poles, plastic containers and rope just hours earlier.

It was won by a crew called Hurley Hayseeds for the sixth year in a row.

Other imaginative team names included Aylesbury Ducks, Camping Crusaders, Tropic Thunder, The Inferno, The Fish Stix and Team Clockwork Orange.

The regatta was raising money for Hearing Dogs for Deaf People, which is based near Princes Risborough, and the total is still be finalised.

Since the regatta started £100,000 has been raised for charity.

For the full story and pictures see this week’s Henley Standard.