Chocolate shop wins award for original flavoured treat

A CHOCOLATE shop in Watlington has been honoured in the Great Taste Awards for the fourth time.

TuTu Delicious in High Street was awarded three stars for its salted liquorice caramel chocolates and one star for its spiced vegan caramel chocolate.

The confectionery, which is handmade on the premises, was among 12,772 products from more than 100 countries put forward for the awards with only 208 receiving three stars.

Owner Zoe Haynes said: “We were so happy to get another award. The whole company is about taste and quality and this is a really good endorsement for us.”

The chocolates were made using some of her favourite flavours, including rosemary, fennel and liquorice.

Mrs Haynes said: “I came up with the idea just after Christmas. I thought it would be a good one for the Great Taste Awards.

“All my chocolates are handmade and the process takes two days. It’s wonderful thinking that people are enjoying them too.”

Manager Liza Simon said: “The Great Taste stars are so iconic in the artisan food industry and are a beacon of excellence. The three stars mean extraordinary taste. We are just absolutely thrilled to get it.”

The vegan chocolate was made with soya. Mrs Haynes said: “We want to develop a range for vegans and people who are lactose intolerant.”

The shop received a three-star award for its apricot and rosemary chocolate in 2014 and two stars for both its salted hazelnut and rosemary bar in 2015 and its fennel, pollen, honey and ginger chocolate in 2016. It has also received six one-star awards.