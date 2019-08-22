GCSE joy for pupils

SCHOOLS in the Henley area celebrated another good set of GCSE results.

Many pupils arrived with their parents shortly after 8am onwards to collect their envelopes.

There were scenes of jubilation as they congratulated each other after the long summer wait.

Many said they would be celebrating by attending Reading Festival this weekend or enjoying a meal out with their parents.

It was the second year where the traditional grade boundaries of A* to G had been replaced by a numbered system, with 9 the highest mark available and 1 the lowest.

The system, which was introduced in 2017 for English and maths and expanded to other subjects last year, means the top marks of A* and A are now split into three grades, 9, 8, and 7, while the pass grades of B and C are now 6, 5 and 4.

It also puts more emphasis on final exams and less on coursework, while the top grade of 9 is now more difficult to achieve than the old A*.

At Gillotts School in Henley 76 per cent of pupils achieved at least five passes at grade 4 or above, including English and Maths and 62 per cent of students achieved grade 5 and above in both English and Maths.

Ten students achieved 10 GCSEs all at grade 7 or better. One student achieved 10 grade 9s. Thirty per cent of students achieved five or more passes at grade 7 or above, while 14 per cent of students achieved eight or more passes at 7 or above.

Twenty-four per cent of students gained a grade 7 or better in English language and 29 per cent in maths, while 87 per cent achieved grade 4 or better in English and 91 per cent in maths.

At Langtree School in Woodcote 81 per cent of students achieved at least five passes from 4 upwards including English and maths.

At The Piggott School in Wargrave 85 per cent of pupils achieved the same benchmark.

Ninety per cent of pupils passed both English and maths at grade 4 or above.

At Icknield Community College in Watlington 73 per cent of pupils gained at least five passes from level 4 upwards including English and maths.

For the full story and pictures see next week’s Henley Standard.