Creamery sales hatch

AN award-winning creamery will start selling cheese on site from next week.

The Nettlebed Creamery has been granted planning permission to install the sales hatch at its packing room.

Customers will be able to buy its Bix, Highmoor and Witheridge cheeses.

Farmer Rose Grimond, who began making cheese after converting a barn at Manor Farm into the creamery, said: “The idea is we can offer anyone in the local community the chance to buy the cheese directly from us when it is in what we consider tip-top condition.

“It’s nice to be able to have that relationship with the end consumer and to be able to talk to them and thank them for their support and custom.”

The hatch will be open on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 9am to 1pm. There will be a price list on the wall outside.

Mrs Grimond added: “We get so much interest from people wanting to look around and we’d like to be a bit more welcoming and to encourage people to be interested in what we do and explain more about cheese-making and provenance.”