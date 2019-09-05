Johnson is not pursuing no-deal Brexit, says MP

JOHN HOWELL says he was given a personal reassurance by Boris Johnson that he is not persuing a no-deal Brexit.

The Henley MP met with the Prime Minister before Tuesday night’s vote by MPs to take control of parliamentary business.

He voted with the Government against the motion because he says extending the deadline for Brexit beyond October 31 would give the European Union “the upper hand” in negotiations.

Mr Howell said: “I do not want a no-deal Brexit and I asked, and was granted, a meeting with the PM to discuss this in great detail with him.

“I went out of my way to give my concerns to him and his team and the feedback was that he was not trying to pursue a no-deal Brexit. He is also trying to get the negotations moving forward with the EU.”

Twenty-one Conservative MPs voted with the opposition parties in favour of the motion, which was won by 328 votes to 301.

The rebels, who included two former chancellors, then had the party whip withdrawn.

Mr Howell said: “The vote was not about a no-deal Brexit and I have consistently voted against such a move.

“I don’t think the power should be taken away and used in this highly political manner. The trouble with parliament is that when people look at it from afar, they see things that are not true.”

Tuesday’s vote came after Bracknell MP Dr Phillip Lee, defected to the Liberal Democrats which took away the Government’s single-vote majority, igniting the prospect of a general election.

Mr Howell said he would be ready for an election, but criticised Labour for “backing down” on the issue by insisting that an greement on a no-deal Brexit had to come first.

He said: “I think the attitude of the Labour Party is spineless. They are just backing down from something that they have said they wanted for a long time. If people are predicting a hung parliament I am not sure that would help. It does not get us any further forward.”

Mr Howell jumped to the defence of Mr Johnson, his predecessor as Henley MP, earlier this week, saying that he was well within his rights to suspend parliament. A Scottish judge has since rejected efforts to have this stopped, ruling that Mr Johnson had done nothing illegal.

Mr Howell said he and his predecessor had not always seen eye to eye when it came to politics but he felt that Mr Johnson was being treated unfairly after being called a “dictator”.

He said that suspending parliament was a “standard part” of the parliamentary process and that the timing was for the PM to justify.

“I have said all along that I think it is in everyone’s best interest to have a deal,” he added. “If we leave without a deal, then the EU will not have seen the opportunity to discuss a compromise and I really feel this is a situation where a compromise can be achieved.”

The Henley MP supported the Remain campaign during the 2016 referendum and backed Jeremy Hunt to be the next Conservative leader after Theresa May resigned earlier this year.

Mr Johnson’s decision to prorogue parliament sparked protests across the country and an online petition has gathered more than one million signatures.

But Mr Howell said: “I do appreciate that the timing of this right now brings a particular nuance but, as I understand it, it is a constitutionally correct process. Prorogation of Parliament is a standard part of the cycle of parliamentary process. Despite having voted to remain myself, the attempt to undo the result of the referendum is not something I can support.

“I have watched with complete despair over the last two years as MPs who support this view have used every parliamentary procedural device in the book to try to frustrate Brexit and, with the help of the Speaker, to rewrite established conventions.”

Meanwhile, a group of the ruling Green and Liberal Democrat councillors on South Oxfordshire District Council have written an open letter to Mr Howell, urging him to oppose a no-deal Brexit.

The letter reads: “A no-deal Brexit would be incredibly damaging for businesses across the country. There are many businesses in your constituency that are part of Europe-wide supply chains.

“There is also a huge amount of uncertainty and a sense of ‘limbo’ for the thousands of EU citizens living and working in this constituency. Time is now running out and we are asking you to join with other Oxfordshire MPs like Ed Vaizey, Anneliese Dodds and Layla Moran in opposing a no-deal Brexit and doing whatever it takes to stop it from happening.”