Hundreds join march demanding fairer funding for schools

HUNDREDS of people took to the streets of Henley to march for fairer funding for schools.

Parents, pupils and teachers joined the event, which started in Market Place yesterday morning (Saturday).

Henley MP John Howell addressed the crowd before the marchers walked along Bell Street, New Street, Church Avenue and Hart Street back to Market Place.

They chanted “no ifs, no buts, no education cuts” as they marched and encouraged others in the town in join them as they walked along the streets.

Shop staff and residents came out of their businesses and homes to watch as they passed.

Many of the protestors carried placards demanding funding for schools which read “it’s a start, but it’s not enough”, “don’t be fools, fund our schools” and “don’t cut our future”.

When they returned to Market Place there were speeches by Catharine Darnton, headteacher of Gillotts School, Tim Hoskins, headteacher at Badgemore Primary School and Satwant Deol, principal of the The Henley College.

