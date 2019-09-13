Girl and mother in climate change protest

A CLIMATE change protest will take place outside Henley town hall next Friday (September 20) from noon to 1pm.

The Henley-on-Thames Global Climate Strike is being organised by Julia Samyui-Adams, of Niagara Road, Henley, and her daughter Olivia, 10.

The pair organised a similar event in May and are urging as many people as possible to attend.

Mrs Samyui-Adams said: “We’re hoping grown-ups and children will come — it’s for everybody. It’s wonderful to be part of. I think it’s something we worry about and we don’t necessarily talk about and it’s nice to feel you’re doing something and connecting with other people who feel the same way.

“Probably a lot of people will never have protested and we don’t want them to feel this is something they can’t do.

“This is the time to stand there with your banner and shout if you want and don’t if you don’t want to.

“The Government declared the climate emergency but nothing much is happening.” Her daughter, who attends Sacred Heart Primary School, said: “My concern is the loss of species. My dream is go to the Great Barrier Reef and I want that to come true.”

Last year Olivia held a cake sale at school in aid of the world’s rainforests.

She made cupcakes and biscuits with her mother at home and then sold them to her friends.

She raised £116 for the Rainforest Alliance, which was topped up with £84 in donations from her family.

• The pair are also anti-plastic campaigners and will be featured in an article about how to cut your carbon footprint in next week’s Henley Standard.