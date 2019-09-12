Independent coffee shop closes ahead of relocation

A CAFÉ in Henley has closed down but will reopen elsewhere in the town centre next month.

Hot Gossip is relocating from Friday Street, where it has traded for the last 12 years, to a new shop in Reading Road.

Owner Lorraine Hillier, who is also a town councillor, says the move is down to the landlord having “other plans” for the building.

Notices have been placed in the windows of the cafe informing customers of the closure.

Miss Hillier, who lives in Nettlebed, will be moving into the former Bohun Gallery premises, which closed in March after more than 45 years.

She said: “When I opened 12 years ago in Friday Street I was fortunate to have a landlord prepared to take a chance on someone with no trading history, for which I was grateful.

“There are other plans for here now and as I am not quite ready to retire I am delighted to announce we have found a new home and we will be moving round the corner to Reading Road.

“We wish to thank all out customers, whom we consider good friends, for your support over the years and we look forward to welcoming you there when we re-open in October.”

