Here’s help to achieve that work-life balance

ORGANISERS of a new health and wellbeing festival in Henley say they aim to show you how to achieve the right work-life balance.

Healthy Body, Healthy Mind will take place at the town hall tomorrow (Saturday) from 11am to 2.30pm.

It will feature a series of talks and demonstrations focusing on promoting healthy living for all ages.

The event has been organised by the town council in conjunction with the Bell Surgery on what is International Day of Peace. Participants in the festival include charities, support groups, gyms, walking groups, alternative medicine, the Bell Surgery GPs and self-help groups.

There will be offers, demonstrations, workshops and talks on a range of health-related topics and stands in the town hall and Market Place.

Dr Peter Reynolds, who has been a partner at the Bell Surgery for three years, said: “We see a lot of people stressed out by life and their work, which brings associated health problems because they don’t have that work-life balance. Part of what we do is to promote exercise through motivation to achieve that balance. What I do is get up early and row at home and twice a week I do weight training. I find that it makes me more awake and focused and helps me through my working hours.”

Janet Waters, who chairs the surgery’s patient participation group, urged residents to find out more about what Henley has to offer.

She said: “It is important that people realise that there is a full and exciting range of activities that are suitable for all ages.”