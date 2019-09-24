Downpour causing difficulty for commuters

HEAVY rain is causing disruption for commuters in Henley and the surrounding area this morning (Tuesday).

Downpours overnight have left many roads partially flooded with drains struggling to cope.

The Met Office has issued a severe weather warning saying homes and businesses could be flooded, while power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses is possible.

Spray and flooding has also led to difficult driving conditions.

There may be delays or cancellations to train and bus services and Reading Buses has warned its customers to allow extra time for their journeys this morning due to excessive water on the roads.

There are currently no train delays affecting Henley.

The rain is expected to ease this afternoon but with more forecast tonight.

