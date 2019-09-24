30ft tree to light up Christmas festival

THIS is the Christmas tree that will take centre stage at Henley’s festive celebrations.

Mayor Ken Arlett and his wife Dorothy visited Greenfield Farm in Christmas Common to choose the 30ft tall Nordmann fir.

It will be decorated with white lights that will be switched on at the traditional Christmas Festival, which will take place on the evening of Friday, November 29.

The Mayor said: “This is exactly the sort of tree that everybody wants to see. It is a good height and has plenty of room for decorations.

“I would like to thank Invesco for sponsoring the tree and Andrew for supplying us with an absolute cracker.

“We are hoping to see lots of people at the festival this year. It is normally absolutely packed.”

Farm and Tree Barn owner Andrew Ingram said the Arletts had selected “the biggest and best” tree in the field which had been growing for 25 years.

He said: “You would have to go a long way to find a better tree in the whole of England.”

He has 120,000 trees of varying ages growing on his land and has supplied the tree to Henley for the last four years.

He has also supplied the tree for 10 Downing Street in previous years.

Each year, he and his team harvest 14,000 trees and plant another 18,000 to ensure they have a constant supply.

Mr Ingram said: “We plant very small trees and it takes about five years for them to get to 3ft. I have 70,000 trees below 3ft.

“Every year we are replacing them to make sure we keep up with demand. We supply only premium trees.”

Mr Ingram put a tag and a tracker on the Henley tree so that it can be easily found again when it comes to chopping it down.