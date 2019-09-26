Thursday, 26 September 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Pub wins seasonal award for beer quality

Pub wins seasonal award for beer quality

A PUB in Binfield Heath has won a competition for the quality of its beer, food and environment.

The Bottle and Glass Inn in Bones Lane was named pub of the season for summer 2019 by the South Oxfordshire branch of the Campaign for Real Ale.

On Friday, representatives from the branch presented pub owners David Holliday and Alex Sergeant with a framed certificate. David Cooper, chairman of the branch, said the pub’s beers from the Loddon Brewery in Dunsden and the Rebellion Brewery in Marlow were an important factor.

He said: “The award is for those pubs that try a bit harder than the average. It was also awarded for this pub’s community engagement with things like its quiz, steak, jazz and shellfish nights. However, the beer was the important factor. It’s the condition of the beer — how well kept it is. We like to encourage pubs to stock local beers.”

Mr Holliday said: “It’s nice to know we are doing a good job according to the people that know about beer. There’s a lot of people around here who love it.”

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33