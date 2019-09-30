Theresa May “not rushing” to write her political memoirs

THERESA May says she has no interest in writing a book about her time as Prime Minister.

The Maidenhead MP appeared at Christ Church on Reading Road on Monday to talk about the books that have influenced her life as part of the Henley Literary Festival.

Tickets for the event, which coincided with the Conservative Party Conference, were sold out within 24 hours of going on sale.

Mrs May said: “It is not something I have thought about. I didn't step down and think I have got to write a book.

“It is not something I feel naturally I want to do. It has been suggested to me that people involved in significant events should write about them so that historians in the future can look back and see what those at the centre of events were thinking.

“It is not something I am rushing to do. There was not really time to keep a diary!”

She said she did not enjoy reading political memoirs and used reading as a form of escapism from her political duties.

She added: “I genuinely don't read political books. A lot of people involved in politics – whenever an autobiography or book of memoirs comes out – avidly devour it.

“I spent quite a lot of time in the shadow cabinet. I suppose it is always the way I have approached politics. I prefer to be informed with the day to day interactions with people, rather than reading how someone did it 20 years ago.

“I would rather sit down with a good thriller or detective book rather than read a political memoir.

“When I was Prime Minister, reading for pleasure to a greater extent was confined to holiday reads.

“During the week I was reading, but it was normally notes from civil servants on policy issues. It is great to have more time to do the things I wanted to do.”

She was interviewed by Olympic gold medal winning rower, Dame Katherine Grainger and her appearance fee, as well as a donation from the festival, will be given to her chosen charity, The MS Society.

Mrs May resigned as leader of the Conservatives in May after failing to persuade colleagues about how to deliver Brexit.

She said she had no regrets about her time as Prime Minister and felt “honoured” to continue representing Maidenhead.

