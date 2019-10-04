Hospital department could move to Townlands

THE ear, nose and throat department at the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading could move to Townlands Memorial Hospital in Henley.

It comes after the Royal Berkshire NHS Foundation Trust said it wanted to increase the number of outpatient clinics at the £10million hospital, off York Road, by moving into the vacant top floor.

A spokeswoman said: "The RBH Foundation Trust is carrying out a wide scale review of all its estate and looking at how we can best use our buildings and facilities for the benefit of all our patients.

"This includes looking at all clinical areas and ensuring we have the right estate to provide high quality care fit for the 21st century.

"As part of this work we are looking at how we best use and provide services from all of the sites where we offer healthcare, including Townlands.

"We know that ENT at the Royal Berkshire Hospital is facing particular challenges with its current facilities on the Reading site and our review will consider the possibility of moving some parts of this service to another site, possibly Townlands.

"The review of our estate is in its early stages and we will be engaging with patients, and staff, about any changes before they take place."

The top floor has been empty since it opened in March 2016. It was originally due to house a 12-bed palliative ward to allow the relocation of the Sue Ryder hospice in Nettlebed but the charity pulled out of the move in 2014.