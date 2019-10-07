Monday, 07 October 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Council rejects plan for lights on Henley Bridge

Council rejects plan for lights on Henley Bridge

AN application to permanently light up Henley Bridge has been refused by Wokingham Borough Council.

Artist Clive Hemsley, of Hart Street, Henley, applied for listed building consent after he installed hundreds of LED lights on the bridge last year.

This move divided opinion and Oxfordshire County Council – which owns the bridge – intended to remove the lights after complaints from residents.

Mr Hemsley hoped to remove the existing lights and install a permanent arrangement on the arches of the Grade I listed bridge.

The borough council refused the application, saying there was a lack of information and the proposal presented “potential harm” to the bridge.

The applicant said he was not considering an appeal at this time.

For more on this story, pick up a copy of this week’s Henley Standard.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33