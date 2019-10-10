Gomes sacked after side slip into drop zone

READING are searching for a new manager after Jose Gomes was sacked following a bad run of results.

Gomes was reportedly called in for talks with the club’s owners on Monday and confirmation of his dismissal was revealed two days later.

A brief statement issued by the club on Wednesday afternoon read: “Reading Football Club can announce that Jose Gomes has left his position as first team manager.

“Gomes joined the club at the end of December 2018 and successfully steered the club away from the threat of relegation.

“However, following just two wins in the first 11 league games in 2019/20, owner Mr Yongge Dai has made the difficult decision to part company with Gomes and make a change at first team level.

“We would like to sincerely thank Jose for his hard work during his tenure as manager at Reading Football Club and we wish him the very best of luck in his future career.”

Former Southampton and Stoke City manager Mark Hughes is one of a number of names that have already been linked as a replacement for Gomes. Other names linked with the job include Chris Hughton, Phil Parkinson, Gareth Ainsworth and Graham Murty.

Gomes’s last match in charge saw Reading suffer a 1-0 defeat at Bristol City to slip into the relegation zone with almost a quarter of the season gone.

An early headed goal by Famara Diedhiou condemned Reading to their fifth defeat in six matches at Ashton Gate in a game that saw the Royals create several goalscoring opportunities in the second half.

Speaking after the match Andy Rinomhota said his side needs to stop conceding goals so early in matches. The midfielder said: “We’ve been starting slowly in the past games, it’s been taking conceding a goal to get a reaction. Then in the second half, we play a lot better but it’s too late.”

“It shows good fight and desire to keep going until the final whistle. We had a lot of chances today, but we couldn’t convert.

“We need to make sure we do that from the start and not concede that early goal — that’s how we’re going to start winning games.”

The Royals, who have 12 players away on international duty this week, are back in action on October 19 when they take on Preston North End at Madejski Stadium.