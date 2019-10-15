Gardeners honoured at Henley awards

A RETIRED postal worker won the title of Henley’s best garden for the second time in three years.

Keith Thatcher was awarded the prize for best patio garden with flowers as well as best garden overall in the Gardens of Henley Awards, which were presented at the town hall on Wednesday last week.

The judges from Henley in Bloom said of his property in Market Place: “This is a real ‘wow’ garden hiding behind a wattle fence with a huge variety of unusual plants and evergreens.

“In front of the fence and the house is a further collection of plants, giving loads of colour and interest.”

The 68-year-old was presented with a trowel by singer Vince Hill, of Shiplake. Other winners included Leah Gomersall, of Luker Avenue, who won gold in lawn gardens with flowers.

Pat Main won the communal areas category for his overhaul of the green space in The Close, where he lives, with silver gilt.

Gold in the groups of houses category went to numbers 56 to 68 in Greys Hill, which are nicknamed “Little Chelsea” for their large number of hanging baskets, climbers, pots and windowboxes.

The Saracen’s Head in Greys Road was named pub of the year for the first time since 2015.

It also won the certificate for best front garden while the best back garden was at the Argyll in Market Place.

For the full story including all winners and runners-up, see Friday’s Henley Standard.