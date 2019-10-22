Another heritage sign is refurbished thanks to donations

A NINTH heritage sign in Henley has been refurbished.

The aluminium fixture on Gladstone Terrace, in Reading Road, was rusted and the lettering had begun to fade.

Brian Allum, of Allum Signs in Woodcote, took down the sign and stripped it back to the base metal and then resprayed and repainted it.

The work was commissioned by the Henley Society and cost about £480, which was paid for by Stefan Gawrysiak, who represents the town on Oxfordshire County Council, from his councillor priority fund.

The society has already paid for the refubishment of the signs in Canadian Terrace and Stanley Terrace in Reading Road and two signs in Manitoba Terrace in Harpsden Road as well as Trinity Cottages and Cromwell Cottages in Greys Hill.

All the signs had been damaged or the names had faded.

Geoff Luckett, who is on the executive committee of the society, launched the project in June after reading on social media someone asking why the signs had been allowed to disappear.

He said: “Master signwriter Brian Allum and his team have been an absolute delight to work with it. Out of 17, this is number nine. We have two more ordered and are waiting for permission for two more in Boston Road and Reading Road.

“I’m absolutely delighted to see the signs being repainted — none of this could be done without the sponsors and donators.”

Mr Luckett, of Lime Court, Henley, said he had been contacted by a resident of Queen Street who revealed he had missed a few signs, such as Chester Terrace in Reading Road and Caxton Terrace in Station Road. These would now be looked at too.

He seeks the approval of the owners of the properties before any work is carried out. They are then asked to maintain the sign as well as join the society, which costs £5 a year.

Councillor Gawrysiak said: “I am extremely happy to do this. The signs had been fading for a long while and it was time something was done about it and it is great that the Henley Society has done it.

“The project has been met with overwhelming approval by the residents and the new signs look very smart.”

Sam Evans, who lives in Gladstone Terrace, said she and her neighbours were delighted with the work.

She said: “It looks so much better. Gladstone Terrace must be one of the prettiest terraces in Henley and is so deserving of a nice sign.

“We are hugely grateful to Geoff Luckett and the team for spending their precious funds on us and I know they are doing some of the others as well.

“I have spoken to my neighbours and we are all very happy. There is an understanding among us that we are very proud to live here and that we are on one of the main entrances into town.”

Among the contributors to the signs project are the Culden Faw Estate, the A G Scoullar Charitable Trust and anonymous donors.

