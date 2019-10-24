Hat shop shut by leaking water pipe

A HENLEY hat shop was shut for a day-and-a-half after it was flooded due to leaking pipes.

Liz Felix, who owns Liz Felix Millinery in Reading Road, arrived at work at 10am on Monday to find a large puddle building up at the rear of the shop floor.

A dress on a lower rail was trailing in it so she moved all her stock to safety as quickly as possible to stop anything else being damaged.

The water was seeping from beneath the floor in the shop’s kitchen so she switched off her own supply, which she assumed was causing the problem.

She alerted her landlord and hired a pump to clear the mess but water continued to appear sporadically throughout the day and she couldn’t work out why.

Mrs Felix’s friends Emma-Jane Taylor, Gemma Birch and Michaela Clarke, who live in the town, helped her to mop it up until an emergency plumber arrived. He found the fault was connected to a pipe supplying an upstairs flat.

The flooded section of carpet, which included one of the shop’s two fitting rooms, was beyond salvaging so Mrs Felix stayed until after 9pm to rip it up.

The shop was closed all day but Mrs Felix let in some customers who knocked, including some who had placed orders. She re-opened the following afternoon after setting up radiators and dehumidifiers to dry any remaining moisture.

She is still waiting for new carpet to be installed and will claim any costs through insurance. Mrs Felix said: “It has been stressful. When I discovered it on Monday, I had one of those horrible moments when you don’t know where to start. It was a constant battle because the water kept spilling out like a tsunami and I was exhausted when I got home.

“Looking on the bright side, it could have been worse as it could have been coming from the ceiling, which might have collapsed.

“I couldn’t stop trading entirely because many of my customers come from further away and it would be such a disappointment if they made the journey and found the shop closed.

“The shop isn’t the prettiest it has been at the moment but I hope my customers will understand and support me at this difficult time. It’s hard enough just surviving as an independent trader without these added challenges.”

• In August last year, the shop was flooded when a boiler next to the kitchen leaked.