Music and dancing at Poppy Appeal launch

THIS year’s Poppy Appeal was launched in Henley’s Market Place today (Saturday).

Deputy Mayor David Eggleton bought the first poppy from John Green, chairman of the Royal British Legion’s Henley and Peppard branch at 11am.

A crowd of about 25 people gathered in wet and windy conditions to listen to singer Sam Brown and her International Ukulele Club of Sonning Common play songs including Cecilia by Simon & Garfunkel, Ghost Riders in the Sky and Daddy Sang Bass by Johnny Cash and Nancy Sinatra’s These Boots Are Made for Walkin’.

Mr Green wore an original First World War soldier’s uniform and carried a replica rifle and danced to the music.

Poppy sellers also began collecting from visitors and shoppers.

The Remembrance parade service will be held on Sunday, November 10 at 11am.

Anyone interested in selling poppies should call appeal organiser Annie Arscott on 07702 130432 or send an email to anniearscott51@gmail.com

