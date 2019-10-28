First national win for Goring's Bloom team

GORING has won its first gold award at national level in the Britain in Bloom competition.

The village came first out of eight shortlisted entrants in the contest's small town category after winning its fifth gold award in the Thames and Chilterns region earlier this month.

Members of the Goring Gap in Bloom committee, which is chaired by villager Stephanie Bridle, were told the news during a prize-giving ceremony at RHS Lindley Hall in Westminster on Friday evening.

Judges were particularly impressed with the “sunflower shower” initiative led by artist and Bloom supporter Rosemary Brook, of Whitchurch Hill.

She encouraged schoolchildren and community groups to make sunflower models from recycled waste. These were displayed around the village and some were later sold.

Other features included a new wildflower mural at Goring station by artist Sarah Pye, of Sonning Common, which the group commissioned.

Goring first entered the competition at regional level in 2012 and has competed every year since except 2016, when there was uncertainty over funding for its bid. It has also won two silver gilt awards in that time.

The other national finalists in the small town category were Cranbrook in Kent, Desford in Leicestershire, Garstang in Lancashire, Ham and Petersham in London, Randalstown in Northern Ireland, Sedgefield in Northumbria and St Just in Cornwall.

Photo: David Slarks