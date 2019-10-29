Spooky sisters win fancy dress competition at fireworks display

TWO sisters dressed as Maleficent and Sally from the Nightmare Before Christmas won the children’s fancy dress competition at the Sue Ryder “spooktacular” fireworks display.

Scores of families braved steady rain and the cold to enjoy the 27th annual show and bonfire in the grounds of Joyce Grove in Nettlebed on Saturday night.

Ines Luis, eight, from Caversham, won the category for older children as Sally and her sister Esme, four, was the joint winner of the category for younger children with Olivia Messenger, 23 months, from Winnersh.

Last year Ines won the category for older children when she came dressed as a headless bride.

The girls’ mother Federica, who made their outfits, said: “It’s a brilliant cause. We had had family members who have had cancer and so we want to support the hospice.

“The girls love coming along and Halloween is probably their favourite time of year.”

Other children were dressed as witches, skeletons, clowns and bats.

It took more than an hour to get a huge bonfire fully lit because of the damp conditions and the fireworks were delayed by about 15 minutes in order to let it die down.

Many visitors sheltered under umbrellas or in the marquees before the display.

The rain stopped before MC Colin Whitehead led a countdown from 10 before the start of the 15-minute fireworks display which was set to music for the second time.

It was staged by Illusion Fireworks of Wallingford, and featured 3,000 fireworks.

As well as the huge bonfire, there was a sweet and cake stall, tombolas for adults and children and a hog roast.

The Angel on the Bridge pub in Henley ran a bar while the Rotary Club of Reading Abbey sold soup and sausages.

New attractions included a children’s carousel ride, a coconut shy and splat the rat game as well as Christmas decorations and knitwear for sale.

Gemma Wise, the charity’s community fund-raising manager, said: “It was a damp night but it was wonderful to see so much support from the local community.

“We seemed to have a good amount of people. Looking over the lawn there looked like good coverage of people there.

“I think people went pretty quickly after it had finished but there were ‘ooohs’ and ‘aaahs’ and utter amazement and we had some lovely comments on social media.

“It’s an opportunity for people to support what we do and if they are not aware find out a little bit more so I’m really pleased.”

