MP ready for election

JOHN HOWELL says he would have liked Brexit to have been sorted before a general election was called.

But the Henley MP said he could see the logic in Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s strategy after MPs voted against the timetable to pass the EU Withdrawal Agreement Bill last week.

The legislation calling for an election on December 12 was approved by MPs on Tuesday and was expected to pass through the House of Lords on Wednesday without opposition.

Mr Johnson hopes that the vote will give him a fresh mandate for his deal to leave the European Union and break the current deadlock in Parliament.

Mr Howell had hoped that the previous deadline of October 31 would have been extended by a “couple of days” so that the necessary legislation could be passed before voters were called to the polls. He said: “The Withdrawal Agreement Bill was stymied principally by Labour and the Liberal Democrats and no progress could be made so the log jam had to be broken in some way.

“I did not think a general election was necessary to get the Bill through. I still would have liked it to be brought back and sorted out first but I can see the Prime Minister’s logic in saying that this is the only way.”

Mr Howell, who succeeded Mr Johnson as Henley MP in 2008, claimed the Opposition were in an “utter mess” He said: “On Monday Labour voted against it [an election] and then on Tuesday they were for it. Huge numbers in the party voted against it.”

Mr Howell said he was looking forward to campaigning on issues other than Brexit.

He said: “As far as I am concerned, the issue has been sorted by the Prime Minister in that he will fight the election on the basis that we have a deal, not that we could go for no deal.

“A deal is what I wanted and to fight an election on the basis of having a deal is very positive. The issue can now be put to one side.

“Over the past 18 months I have spoken about 330 times in Parliament and only six of these were about Brexit. The rest were about things that actually matter to people in the constituency, I am also committed to working for a better Europe. We have a long history of working with Europe in supporting the pillars of human rights, democracy and the rule of law.

Laura Coyle, the parliamentary candidate for the Liberal Democrats, said: “The Liberal Democrats have made their opposition to Brexit clear.

“We did table an amendment to the Queen’s Speech to get a ‘People’s Vote’ rather than having a general election but it wasn’t selected by the Speaker.

“It is inevitable that this election will be about Brexit. There is no better deal than the one we currently have and stopping Brexit is the best way to move on.

“At a local level we will be campaigning on the wider issues and will be pointing to our record on the councils in standing up to the local plan and the unacceptable increase in the number of houses, which would be unsustainable and catastrophic for the environment.”

Katharine Harborne, the Brexit Party candidate, said she had been told not to comment on the election until Parliament had been dissolved next week.

The Labour Party was due to decide today (Friday) whether to field a candidate in the constituency.