£3,500 worth of machines stolen from business van

A FAMILY business has become the latest victim of thefts from vans in Henley.

Lawn3 has had to replace a piece of equipment worth £3,500 after it was taken from one of the company’s vehicle last month.

Rifat Lleshi, who is a director of the lawn care business, only realised the aerator had been taken when he arrived at a job in Wokingham.

The machine, which weighs around 150kg, was taken from Mr Lleshi’s van as it was parked outside his house in Vicarage Road.

The theft comes less than a month after handyman Matthew Martin had about £10,000 worth of equipment taken from his van when it was parked in Luker Avenue.

Mr Lleshi said: “I am so angry. Why would someone do this to us? I want them caught but it is very difficult to track down who did this.

“We had the aerator specially made and it is a heavy duty piece of kit. It would take two very strong men to carry it away.

“When I opened the back doors of the van I was just in shock. I couldn’t believe it.

“The thieves will not be able to sell it for what it is really worth. They will just try to get rid of it as quickly as possible.

“It is very important to us and it is hard for us to make a profit without it. We had to drive all the way up to Liverpool to get a replacement because we could only afford one that was second-hand.”

As well as the aerator, the thieves took a leaf blower and trimmer, which were worth around £350.

Mr Lleshi called Jonathan Pipe, his brother-in-law and also a director of the business, after discovering the theft.

Mr Pipe, of Fiddlers Walk, Wargrave, said: “It has been a huge pain for us because we have lost a whole day of work and we are still rescheduling the jobs we missed because we are very busy. I was so annoyed and stressed when I found out. Some of these customers have been booked in for months and then we have to call them on the morning to tell them it is not happening.

“Thankfully, most people have been understanding and angry for us because they have been customers of ours for a number of years.”

Mr Pipe’s wife Layla, who is office manager for Lawn3, added: “It is really frustrating. We work so hard to keep the business going and to serve our customers.

“To be in a position where we can’t trade and treat the lawns is very disappointing.

“It is not only the cost of replacing the equipment but also the loss of trade. We are so busy all the time and now we will have to work even harder to rearrange our bookings.

“It is a small business and everyone works incredibly hard. Jonathan is a trained firefighter at Wargrave, so some days he will finish work and then go out on shift or to do training.”

Mrs Pipe said Thames Valley Police were investigating the theft and Mr Lleshi’s neighbours in Vicarage Road have been contacted about any CCTV footage they may have.

She added: “There seems to have been a wave of thefts from vans lately. This is the third time we have had something taken.

“People have been saying they have had their cars keyed in Vicarage Road and in Wargrave things are being taken from cars.

“That is not the community feeling that we have come to expect and love about this area.”

Police are appealing for anyone with information about the theft, which happened between October 18 and 21, to call 101 and quote reference number 43190327045.

A spokesman said: “We would encourage everyone to take all precautions to stop the thieves.”

• Mr Martin, from Sonning Common, has been able to replace a lot of his tools, thanks to support from his family and donations from wellwishers.