Thousands attend remembrance service

ABOUT 2,000 people gathered in Henley town centre on Sunday to honour the war dead.

It was a clear morning as the crowd assembled in front of the town hall, in Market Place, for the annual remembrance parade and service.

Some of the spectators had arrived about 45 minutes early in order to get a good view.

The parade, which was marshalled by Lieutenant colonel Paul Smyth, of the Royal Regiment of Fusiliers, began with five members of the town’s sea cadets marching from Greys Road car park into the square and forming a guard of honour in front of the town hall.

They were followed by air, army and Royal Marine cadets, veterans, members of the Henley and Peppard branch of the Royal British Legion and civic dignitaries.

There were also members of the St John Ambulance, Thames Valley Police, Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service, guides, brownies, scouts and cubs.

Rev Jeremy Taylor, the rector of Henley, led the service from the steps of the town hall.

Afterwards the parade marched around Falaise Square and back past the town hall to salute.

For the full story, pick up a copy of next week’s Henley Standard.