Landlords praised in hospitality awards

FIVE pubs in the Henley area have received hospitality awards from owners Brakspear.

The Heron on the Ford in Charvil won nest newcomer, the Hare and Hounds in Sonning Common was judged to have the best kept cellar, while the Cherry Tree at Stoke Row had the best garden, the Bull in Wargrave offers the best Sunday roast and the Unicorn at Kingwood Common is the best fund-raiser.

Niki and Adam Fortes, landlords of the Heron on the Ford, said: “We’ve been here for just over a year and we’ve made it an inclusive pub, welcoming children and dogs.

“We’ve got great plans to extend the pub and today’s prize will help towards that.”

Mick Sugg, landlord of the Hare and Hounds, said: “Beer is at the heart of the pub: I’ve drunk bitter all my life and Claire’s family used to work at the Brakspear brewery.

“Being passionate about beer, I want to make sure every pint we serve is a great one and that means following routines about keeping the cellars spotless and cleaning beer lines regularly. It takes time, but it’s definitely worth it.”

Jane Worrall, landlady of the Bull at Wargrave, said: “I’ve been a runner-up in the Hospitality Awards before but this is my first win in 16 years with Brakspear and I’m thrilled with it!

“I’m not a chef, so the Sunday lunches in the Bull aren’t elaborate, just the kind of home cooking I learned from my mum.

“We serve around 70 roast dinners every Sunday now and generally we’re booked up – so we must be doing something right!”

Rachel Selman, landlady of the Unicorn, raised £2,010 for Mind, Brakspear’s preferred charity for 2018/19.

The pubs were awarded following as judging process which reviewed sales growth, mystery customer scores and Tripadvisor reports. Independent judges were involved in a number of categories.

Brakspear chief executive Tom Davies said, “Every year, the awards shortlist reminds us of the talented landlords and landladies we are lucky enough to have running pubs with us. Choosing this year’s winners was far from easy and they should all be proud of their achievement.”

The awards ceremony was held at the Little Angel in Henley, close to the pub company’s micro-brewery in Bell Street and head office.