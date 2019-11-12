Best Brakspear landlords honoured at annual awards

SIX pubs in the Henley area were honoured at this year’s Brakspear Hospitality Awards.

The ceremony took place at the Little Angel in Henley, where the winners were each presented with a plaque and a prize of £500, which the company will double if they spend it on refurbishing their pub.

The judges reviewed sales growth, mystery customer scores and Tripadvisor reports before making the awards for specific areas such as Sunday lunch or cellar management, or broader skills like customer service.

Claire and Mick Sugg, who runs the Hare & Hounds in Sonning Common, won the best kept cellar award. Mr Sugg said: “Beer is at the heart of the Hare & Hounds. I’ve drunk bitter all my life and Claire’s family used to work at the Brakspear brewery.

“Being passionate about beer, I want to make sure every pint we serve is a great one and that means following routines about keeping the cellars spotless and cleaning beer lines regularly.

“It takes time but it’s definitely worth it.”

Jayne Worrall, of the Bull in Wargrave, won the best Sunday roast award after being a runner-up at the awards previously.

She said: “This is my first win in 16 years with Brakspear and I’m thrilled.

“I’m not a chef, so the Sunday lunches in the Bull aren’t elaborate, just the kind of home cooking I learned from my mum.

“We serve around 70 roast dinners every Sunday now and generally we’re booked up, so we must be doing something right.”

The best newcomers were Adam and Niki Fortes and Colin Savory, of the Heron on the Ford in Charvil.

The Forteses said: “We’re so pleased to have won this award. We’ve been at the Heron on the Ford for just over a year and we’ve made it an inclusive pub, welcoming children and dogs.”

Dan Redfern, landlord of the Cherry Tree in Stoke Row, won best garden.

Rachel Selman, of the Unicorn in Kingwood, was named best fundraiser after collecting £2,010 for Mind, Brakspear’s charity of the year.

A new award for best customer service went to Nicola Hickey of the Six Bells at Warborough.

Best all-rounder went to the Connaught in Hove, East Sussex, and best bar-focused to Clayton’s in Marlow.

Brakspear chief executive Tom Davies said: “Every year, the awards shortlist reminds us of the talented landlords and landladies we are lucky enough to have.

“Choosing this year’s winners was far from easy and they should all be proud of their achievement.”