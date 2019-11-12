RAF officer ‘tried to kill’ girlfriend, court told

A ROYAL Air Force officer strangled his girlfriend until she was unconscious, a court heard yesterday (Monday).

Flight Lieutenant Timothy Barry, 31, attacked Sarah Seddon, 40, at the home they shared in Mill View, Cuxham while her three-year son was in the next room.

In the 999 call he told the operator: “I have tried to kill my girlfriend by strangulation”.

Barry, who wore a dark suit, tie and a poppy, denies attempted murder but has already admitted the lesser charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm at Oxford Crown Court.

The couple, who were both based at RAF Benson at the time, had been for a night out in Marlow but had a row.

The court heard Ms Seddon, a squadron leader who had recently returned from a three-month tour of Afghanistan, had threatened to leave Barry.

Jane Davies, prosecuting, told the court the attack happened in the early hours of January 14, 2018.

She said: “He placed both hands around her neck, he applied pressure and force to her neck area and he did so with sufficient force and for a sufficient length of time to render her unconscious.

“Fortunately, with the help and intervention of paramedics Ms Seddon did not die, nor did she suffer any apparent lasting injury.

“She was treated in her unconscious state by the paramedics at the scene and she was taken in an ambulance to hospital.”

Upon the arrival of paramedics, Ms Seddon was not responding to any voice commands or movement

“She was not aware of anything going on around her,” said Ms Davies.

“She had two noticeable red marks on her throat.

“It took several minutes to open her eyes. She was not able to respond further for 10 or 15 minutes.”

When she as able to speak but her voice was “very raspy”, she added.

Paramedics spoke to Barry and she told the court: “The defendant estimated he had applied pressure to her neck for about a minute.”

Body worn footage from officers who attended the scene show Barry suffered cuts to his arms and wrists prior to their arrival and was “covered” in blood.

This was self-inflicted, the court heard, and Barry also took several tablets.

He told officers at the scene: “I just want to die”.

The trial continues.