Farage ‘running scared’, says would-be MP

THE Liberal Democrat candidate for the Henley constituency at the general election has claimed Nigel Farage is “running scared”.

Laura Coyle was speaking after the Brexit Party leader announced that it would not be fielding candidates in the 317 seats won by the Conservatives at the last election in 2017, including Henley.

She responded: “Nigel Farage’s comments show he is running scared of the Liberal Democrats as the strongest Remain party in areas like Henley. He knows that we are the only party at this election that can take seats like Henley from the Conservatives and stop Brexit.

“Boris Johnson’s Conservatives and the Brexit Party are now one and the same. Both want to see an extreme Brexit that will damage our local economy, public services and limit opportunities for our children and grandchildren.”

Labour candidate Zaid Marham said: “We have got to the stage where none of the objective merits of either leaving or remaining is secondary to repairing a divided country.

“People headed into the 2016 referendum in a good way and, for whatever reason, since then the divisions have grown deeper and deeper and the animosity of both sides just seems to have got stronger and stronger.

“A big priority of Labour is to bring the two sides together and then have a look at it again with another referendum.

“My preferred solution is to make people feel a lot better about themselves and then Brexit won’t seem as much of an issue.

“There shouldn’t be a vote when both sides are worked up about it as they are currently so entrenched in their points of view and both sides feel it will be a disaster if the other side wins.

“There is a middle road out there but it requires politicians of all sides to come together.”

Mr Marham, 57, from Oxford, is a private tutor who specialises in maths, physics, chemistry and biology and has been involved in politics since the Eighties. He joined Labour in 2015 when Jeremy Corbyn became leader.

Mr Marham, whose parents emigrated from Pakistan when he was a baby, is married with three daughters.

He says he will campaign for more affordable housing and action to improve air quality and fairer funding for education, the NHS and local government. He said: “The Labour Party has policies on ending workplace poverty, to end homelessness and policies on tuition fees, affordable housing, education and health. Those are the main issues as far as I see them.

“In Henley you have Townlands Hospital with an empty top floor due to the change of purpose for which it was built. The other thing that’s important for Henley is air quality. Duke Street has some of the highest pollution in the South-East and that is something we are going to address as part of Labour’s green revolution.

“We also want to see proper funding for health and education. There is very little that’s being built in terms of affordable housing for the likes of teachers, hospital staff and nurses but instead there are lots of care homes being built. It is important to have a mix of housing.

“Councils also need the support of central government. They have seen their budgets cut in half over the last decade or so.”

The other candidates are John Howell for the Conservatives, who is the incumbent, and Jo Robb for the Green Party.