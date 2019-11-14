Family tribute to ‘beautiful soul’

THE family of a woman from Henley who was found dead in the River Thames have paid tribute to her “beautiful soul”.

Hannah Gibbs, 37, was found in the river near Marlow on November 1, almost three weeks after she had been reported missing.

She had lived in Gainsborough Road with her mother Gay Lawless and 20-year-old son Joshua Durrant.

In a statement, her family said: “After being born and raised in Henley, Hannah left a huge impression from the beginning, known and loved by many in the community for her loving and loud personality.

“She brought into this world two amazing children whom she adored and put before anyone. She spent her entire life focusing on raising them correctly and to have the same morals and positive outlook on life as her. Their fondest memories of her were around Christmas, in which she would always go the next level to make it a magical time for everyone around filled with love and joy.

“Hannah began a career in childcare, allowing her to be closer to her children. She touched so many lives and in each and every occasion made a positive impact and a difference.

“She loved her work as a pre-school teacher and we have had so many parents reflect on how Hannah was so important to them and their children in those most important early years.”

Miss Gibbs was employed by Slimming World before working in function and events management.

The family said: “Hannah was an outgoing, fun-loving person with a beautiful soul, never seeing the bad in anybody, undertaking regular charitable events such as the Big Sleep-Out, an event where she slept outside to raise money for the homeless population of Reading.”

The family thanked everyone who helped search for Miss Gibbs and in particular OXSAR search and rescue, Pc Phill Marsden, of Thames Valley Police, and the team of police divers.

The statement added: “A huge thankyou to Hobbs of Henley, who gave us use of a boat for the duration of the search, and to Deputy Mayor David Eggleton and his nephew Mathew, for searching with the boat daylight to dusk every day.

“Finally, we want to thank the local community. The support we have had has been breath-taking and has made this awful time that slight bit easier.”

A celebration of Miss Gibbs’ life will be held after the police investigation ends.