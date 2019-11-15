Creatives to open gift shop

A POP-UP shop selling gifts will open in Henley next Friday.

The Creative Duck will be based at the former Galaxy Nails premises in Duke Street, which closed earlier this year.

The shop has been set up by a creatives networking group of the same name, which is run by Sarah Gilbert, Nicola Nott and Joanna McGinn.

It will sell a range of items, including art, stationery, vintage furniture, ceramics, jewellery and home and fashion accessories.

It will also offer children’s Christmas craft activities.

It will be open every day until December 8.

Town and community manager Helen Barnett helped the group find the premises.

The women have previously had pop-up shops at the Old Fire Station Gallery and the former Louise Claire Millinery in Market Place and say they have learned from the experience.

Ms Nott said: “It became evident very quickly that there’s a demand for beautiful and unique gifts that are made or designed locally.

“We are passionate about providing an experience for our customers, from offering drinks and biscuits while they browse to a creative corner for children.”

Creative Duck was set up in 2017 to provide support for small businesses, makers and designers in Henley. It organises workshops, talks and networking events and has an online shop.

• Timber Windows is to opon a showroom in Hart Street, Henley.