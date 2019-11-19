Hundreds attend eco festival

MORE than 200 people attended the first Greener Henley Festival on Saturday.

It ran from 10.30am to 1.30pm at the Christ Church Centre in Reading Road.

The festival was organised by Greener Henley, formerly known as Henley in Transition.

Businesses and community groups set up about 30 stalls to show people how to lead more environmentally friendly lifestyles.

These included exhibits by Henley Plastic Reduction, Clean Air for Henley and the proposed Henley car club, which will offer electric vehicles for hire.

Members of the town’s branch of Extinction Rebellion also attended while Henley Town Council and South Oxfordshire District Council showcased their green strategies.

Visitors were served cake and soup and Mayor Ken Arlett presented prizes to the winners of a children’s video competition at noon.

For the full story, pick up a copy of this week’s Henley Standard.