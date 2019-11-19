RAF pilot cleared of attempting to murder girlfriend

A ROYAL Air Force helicopter pilot has been cleared of attempting to murder his girlfriend by strangling her.

Flt Lt Timonthy Barry, 31, attacked squadron leader Sarah Seddon, 40, at the home they shared in Mill View, Cuxham in the early hours of January 14 last year.

He was acquitted at Oxford Crown Court today (Tuesday) following a five and a half day trial.

The jury of seven men and five women took just over an hour and a half to return their verdict and also cleared Barry of grievous bodily harm with intent.

During his trial he told the court he “felt like a monster” following the attack and denied having any intention of seriously harming or killing Ms Seddon.

The court was told that he and Ms Seddon where still in a relationship and she had refused to support the prosecution’s case.

Barry, who admitted assault occasioning actual bodily harm at a previous hearing, will be sentenced for that offence on December 19.