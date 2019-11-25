Parliamentary candidates agree to take part in Henley hustings

A HUSTINGS for candidates standing in the Henley parliamentary constituency will be held next Tuesday (December 3).

John Howell, for the Conservatives, Laura Coyle, for the Liberal Democrats, Zaid Marham, for Labour, and Jo Robb, for the Green Party, will all take part.

The event at Christ Church in Reading Road is from 7.30pm to 8.30pm and has been organised by the Henley Standard in conjunction with Greener Henley and the church.

Candidates will be given two minutes each to introduce themselves and explain their motivations for standing before answering questions from the floor.

Rev Glyn Millington, minister of Christ Church, will chair the hustings and call on members of the audience to pose their questions.

Constituents who wish to attend should contact the Henley Standard to be added to the guest list. Those who are not listed will be refused entry. Christ Church has a capacity for 350 people.

Questions from the public should be submitted in advance to the Henley Standard and it is hoped those who do will attend to put them to the candidates.

Mr Howell has served as MP for Henley since 2008, succeeding Prime Minister Boris Johnson. At the last election, he was 22,294 votes ahead of his nearest rival.

To attend the event and submit a question to the candidates, call (01491) 419 444 or email henleyhustings@henleystandard.co.uk