Christmas gifts needed for hospital toy run

DONATIONS are now being accepted for this year’s motorcycle toy run from Henley to Oxford Children’s Hospital.

Shoppers at the Tesco supermarket can drop off gifts for children of all ages until December 14, when Deputy Mayor David Eggleton will deliver them to young patients on his Triumph Bonneville America bike.

Cllr Eggleton, chairman of Gainsborough Residents’ Association, will be dressed as Father Christmas and will be accompanied by fellow riders, councillors, association members and Tesco staff.

The association, which launched the run in 2015, is also accepting gifts such as chocolates for the medical staff. Excess gifts will go to children who are admitted later in the festive season or stored to use in activity workshops. Cllr Eggleton said: “We’re looking forward to setting off and any bikers that want to join us will be more than welcome.

“This really helps make the children’s stay in hospital feel as special as possible.

“It’s always an emotional moment when we deliver them. It’s a real eye-opener into what some families go through at Christmas and we want to make a difference.”