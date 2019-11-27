Burglars target seven homes in villages

POLICE are investigating a spate of seven burglaries in villages near Henley.

Officers are urging residents to be vigilant after burglars stole jewellery and other high value items such as handbags and shoes from properties in Nettlebed, Sonning Common, Kidmore End, Highmoor and Dunsden Green.

They took place over the last month during the day and are being investigated as linked.

Investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Francesca Jarvis, based at Abingdon police station, said: “This burglary series is understandably concerning for the local community and my team is conducting a thorough investigation to identify those responsible.

“I believe offenders are using the B481 road as a main thoroughfare to access properties in the area.”

To help reduce the risk of becoming a victim of burglary, Thames Valley Police says homeowners should:

- keep all valuables and keys out of sight and out of reach of doors and windows

- keep front and back doors locked, even when you’re at home

- install a burglar alarm with a visible alarm box

- install CCTV or a video doorbell camera

- install security lighting around your property

- lock side gates to prevent easy access to the rear of the property

- look out for your neighbours

Det Sgt Jarvis added: “Residents are encouraged to continue to be our extra eyes and ears. If you see someone acting suspiciously or notice a suspicious vehicle in the area, please call Thames Valley Police on 101 or report online quoting reference 43190339224.”