Thousands visit Christmas festival

THOUSANDS of people kicked off the festive season at Henley’s Christmas Festival last night (Friday).

Children could visit Father Christmas’s grotto at the Regal Picturehouse cinema in Boroma Way and there was also a children’s lantern parade.

This was led by stars of the Kenton Theatre’s pantomime Sleeping Beauty.

Betty Jones and Jessica Condon, who star in the fairytale, then led the switch-on of the town’s Christmas tree with the help of Phoebe Carey, six.

Phoebe, who attends St Mary’s School in St Andrew’s Road, was the winner of the Mayor’s Christmas card competition and submitted the best design on the theme of “A Christmas feast in Henley”.

She pushed down a plunger wrapped in red tinsel following a countdown to light up the 30ft Nordmann fir.

Afterwards the crowd sang Christmas carols.

There was also a performance by the Divas and Dudes Dance Academy and carol singing with Henley Youth Choir.

Shops stayed open late and there were market stalls and traditional Victorian fairground rides.

