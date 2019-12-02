Monday, 02 December 2019

Saxophone group launches Living Advent Calendar

SIXTY saxophonists launched this year's Henley Living Advent Calendar last night (Sunday.)

The Sax Bandits emerged from the town hall and then set up in Falaise Square to play to a crowd of about 200 people.

They played Merry Christmas Everyone by Shakin’ Stevens followed by All About That Bass by Meghan Trainor and Heaven in My Hands by Level 42.

They then played Wonderful Christmastime by Sir Paul McCartney followed by a festive medley.

The group finished with a cover of Ghostbusters.

Tye

Tonight’s (Monday’s) performance will be held at the Angel on the Bridge pub at 6.15pm.

 

 

 

 

 

 

