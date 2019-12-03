Tuesday, 03 December 2019

Man dies following collision between car and bus

A MAN from Caversham has died following a collision between a silver Mercedes E-Class and a single decker bus.

The incident happened yesterday (Monday) on Henley Road, Caversham at about 4.11pm.

Paramedics attended but the man, who was in his sixties, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His next of kin have been informed.

No-one else was injured from the collision.

Investigating officer Wayne Reece, of the serious collision investigation unit, said: “We are investigating this road traffic collision in which a man has sadly died.

“Our thoughts remain with the family at this difficult time.

“We are appealing for witnesses to this collision and would ask anyone with dash-cam footage of the incident to please come forward.”

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting reference 866 of December 2.

 

