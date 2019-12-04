Stonor Park decorated specially for Christmas visitors

THE main house at Stonor Park has opened to the public during the run-up to Christmas.

The property has been decorated with hundreds of artificial candles and a 20ft Christmas tree stands in the hall of the house while the staircases and corridors have been decorated with lighting and foliage from the grounds.

Each room has been set up as though it were in use by the Stonor family, who own the house, while one dining room has been specially themed by Country Homes and Interiors magazine. The decorations were created by Ailsa Stonor, whose husband the Hon William Stonor is heir to the estate, and florist Sue Bailey West.

A new exhibit this year is daytime and bed clothing owned by Mr Stonor’s great-grandmother Mildred Sherman, of the American banking dynasty of the same name, and her children.

This is the fourth year that the family has opened the house to the public for Christmas and the proceeds will go towards the upkeep of the building.

Mr Stonor said: “Decorating the house for Christmas was always a family tradition and we’re pleased to be able to share it with the public. We get a lot of people who wouldn’t usually visit a stately home but enjoy coming at Christmas because it has a totally different atmosphere. It’s very theatrical. It has become a very popular event and we now have repeat visitors who say it has become part of their Christmas. We’ve done a different theme every year.”

Guided tours take place at 5.30pm and 6.30pm on Thursdays and Fridays and the Stonor pantry is open for afternoon teas and light suppers until December 13. Places must be booked in advance. Alternatively, people can visit between 2pm and 6pm at weekends and walk around at their own pace with a guide waiting in each room to answer questions. Entry is £14 for adults and £7 for children.