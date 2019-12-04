More than 200 people attend hustings

MORE than 200 people attended a hustings in Henley.

Conservative John Howell, Laura Coyle, of the Liberal Democrats, Labour’s Zaid Marham and Jo Robb of the Green Party answered questions ranging from education to Brexit.

The meeting gave residents an opportunity to hear from the candidates only days before the election on Thursday, December 12.

It was chaired by Rev Glyn Millington, minister at Christ Church in Reading Road, where the event was held.

It was organised by the Henley Standard, Henley Churches Together and environmental campaign group Greener Henley.

For the full story and pictures, see this week’s Henley Standard.