Father Christmas begins sleigh tour through the streets

A TOUR by Father Christmas’s through Henley and Shiplake began on Monday evening.

His sleigh paraded along Hamilton Avenue, St Mark’s Road, the Gainsborough estate and St Andrew’s Road while a team of volunteers walked alongside it carrying collection buckets.

The money raised will be donated to good causes in the area.

Organiser Pam Phillips, a former Henley mayor who was part of the collecting team, says householders gave generously.

Mrs Phillips, of St Mark’s Road, said: “The opening night was particularly successful. We had some very generous gifts of £5, £10 and even £20 so it’s looking very promising.

“People were very glad to see us out once again. There was a rumour online that it had been cancelled and one person told us that they were very glad that wasn’t true.”

The remaining schedule is as follows: Sunday (December 15) — Blandy Road, Makins Road, Wootton Road to King James Way, including Knappe Close, Gravett Close and Periam Close and St Andrew’s Road to Green Lane;

Monday — King’s Road, York Road and Clarence Road to Mount View, Crisp Road, Clements Road, Luker Avenue, Abrahams Road, Cooper Road, Simmons Road, King’s Road, Baronsmead and Ravenscroft Road;

Tuesday — Singers Lane, Damer Gardens, Western Avenue and South Avenue, Peppard Lane to Western Road, Cromwell Close, Cromwell Road, Bellevue Road, Berkshire Road and Manor Road;

Wednesday — Greys Road to The Close, Greys Hill, Church Street and Albert Road;

Thursday — town centre, including Station Road, Queen Street, Friday Street, Gravel Hill, Hop Gardens, West Street, Northfield End and New Street.

If a visit is called off due to wet or icy weather, organisers will attempt to return when conditions improve.

Last year, the event raised £4,288.