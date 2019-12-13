Friday, 13 December 2019

John Howell re-elected MP for Henley

JOHN HOWELL has been re-elected MP for Henley.

The Conservative was declared winner of this year’s general election at about 5.20am today (Friday) but with a reduced majority of 14,053.

He received 32,189 votes, almost double that of his nearest rival Laura Coyle, of the Liberal Democrats, who attracted 18,136 votes.

Mrs Coyle, who was standing in her second election, more than doubled her number of votes from the 2017 poll, where she claimed 8,485 votes.

Zaid Marham, of the Labour Party, came third with 5,698 votes and Green Party candidate Jo Robb came fourth with 2,736 votes.

Nationally, the election has resulted in a Conservative majority but the final constituencies are still to be declared.   

More to follow.

