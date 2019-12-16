Collision causes traffic delays

TWO cars were involved in a collision that caused traffic to build up in Henley town centre this morning (Monday).

The crash happened on Reading Road, close to the junction of Perpetual Park and the Esso garage, at about 7am.

No one was hurt in the collision between the black Ford Fiesta and a red Volvo XC60. The rear driver’s side of the Volvo suffered damage under the lights, while the Ford had a punctured tyre as well as light damage on its left side.

Thames Valley Police placed cones around the vehicles, restricting the road to a single lane, which delayed drivers getting in and out of the town centre.