Commuters delayed by counter failure

COMMUTERS from Henley suffered delays this morning (Monday) after an axle counter failure at Slough.

This caused the mainline to be closed from Twyford to London Paddington, causing a “significant reduction” in services.

An axle counter is a device on a railway that detects the passing of a train between two points on a track. Network Rail is currently working on a repair.

Mark Hopwood, managing director of Great Western Railway, said: “You may be aware that an axle counter failed at Slough earlier this morning, closing the mainline from Twyford through to London Paddington.

“This has meant a significant reduction in services for Twyford, Maidenhead, Slough, Taplow and Burnham, with some Bedwyn services terminating at Reading.

“Network Rail are on site and working on a repair. It will take time to recover however and we wanted you to know what was happening.

“It is of course disappointing that this should happen on the first morning of the new timetable. We are sorry for the impact on customers, and we will have it fixed as quickly as possible.”