Pubs still hoping to attract drinkers going dry in January

TEN Henley pubs will be aiming to attract customers who have given up drinking for January.

The Brakspear hostelries have adapted the company’s regular Henley Ale Trail for non-drinkers, in which participants can get a collector card stamped when they buy a low-alcohol or alcohol-free drink.

Those who collect a stamp in each pub can take their card to the Bull on Bell Street and exchange it for a metal water bottle bearing the Brakspear bee logo.

More than 20 Brakspear pubs outside Henley are running a similar offer in which anyone buying eight low or no alcohol drinks will be able to claim a free bottle of zero-alcohol Heineken.

At the end of the month, cards from all the pubs will go into a hat and a randomly-picked winner will receive a £25 tab at their local Brakspear pub. The 10 Henley pubs are The Anchor in Friday Street, the Angel on the Bridge in Thames Side, the Bull on Bell Street, Hof’s and the Three Tuns in Market Place, the Little Angel in White Hill, the Old Bell in Bell Street, the Row Barge in West Street, the Saracen’s Head in Greys Road and the Three Horseshoes in Reading Road.

Participating pubs outside Henley include the Bull in Wargrave, the Catherine Wheel in Goring, the Hare & Hounds in Sonning Common, the Maltsters Arms at Rotherfield Greys, the Rising Sun at Witheridge Hill, the Unicorn in Kingwood and the White Hart in Nettlebed. The alcohol-free selection includes beers and ciders by Heineken, Estrella, Becks, Old Mout and Kopparberg and spirit alternative Seedlip.

Tom Davies, chief executive of Brakspear, said: “January can be a pretty miserable month for many of us, with the festive fun over for a year and a long stretch of cold, dark days ahead.

“We think a trip to the pub to enjoy a sociable drink or two in front of a roaring fire, in the company of fellow pubgoers, is the perfect remedy for the winter blues.

“Just because people are giving up alcohol for January, they shouldn’t have to give up this wonderful winter pleasure.”

Brakspear will also continue to run its regular Ale Trail in which drinkers can collect 10 stamps to receive a free pint and a T-shirt.